GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a four-week session of archery instruction led by certified archery instructions from Art of Archery. Lessons will be held Tuesday evenings from July 9-30 at Arthur A. Tilton Ice Rink. Beginner sessions will run 4-5 p.m., with the intermediate session running 5:15-6:15 p.m. Classes are open to youth and adults, ages seven and up, and no experience is required. Registration forms can be picked up at the parks and recreation office, or by visiting www.gilfordrec.com. The cost is $70 and includes all equipment.
For more information, contact the parks and recreation department at 603-527-4722.
