MANCHESTER — Members First Credit Union is now accepting applications for the Memorial Scholarship Program, which was created to help local students pursue higher education. In conjunction with its 70th Anniversary this year, the credit union will award 11 scholarships, totaling $12,500.
The Members First Credit Union scholarships honor past members of the credit union board of directors for their dedication and service, and three individuals who served the community in exceptional ways, John S. Walsh, Manchester firefighter and founder of Members First Credit Union; Wilbur L. Jenkins, the first personnel director for the City of Manchester and credit union supervisory committee member for 34 years; and Manchester police officer Michael L. Briggs, who was wounded in the line of duty and passed away as a result of his injuries.
“As a community credit union, we are proud to support local students through our scholarship program,” said Bruce Leighton, president and chief executive officer of Members First Credit Union. “And we are humbled to honor the volunteers who have served our board and supervisory committees, as well as those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our communities.”
In 2018, Members First awarded scholarships to students from Bedford, Manchester, Goffstown, Strafford and Meredith, New Hampshire.
To learn more about the Memorial Scholarship Program and to apply, visit www.membersfirstnh.org, or call 800-860-3832. Applications must be postmarked or delivered to any Members First branch in Manchester or Bedford no later than Saturday, March 30.
For more information about Members First Credit Union, call 603-622-8781 or visit www.membersfirstnh.org.
