The Lakes Region Detachment of the Marine Corps League announced that its “22nd Annual Gathering of Marines” that was scheduled for Nov. 7 , to celebrate the
245th birthday of the United States Marine Corps
has been canceled for this year.
It has been tentatively rescheduled for Nov. 13, 2021, at the Laconia Country Club.
"We regret any inconvenience this situation has caused," Commandant Robert Patenaude said in a statement.
