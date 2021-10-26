MEREDITH — The annual Mae Hart Thanksgiving Dinner will once again take place on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25, at the Meredith Community Center thanks to the generosity of the Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant.
Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant has partnered with the Meredith Parks and Recreation Department for years to provide this wonderful meal and wanted to ensure that the meal would be provided again this year.
Again this year the annual Mae Hart Thanksgiving Dinner will be a drive‐thru event and offered to those in the Meredith and surrounding area. We will still be providing delivery to those who are house bound who live in Meredith, Center Harbor and New Hampton.
Anyone wishing to pick‐up a meal, volunteer their time or is house bound and would like a meal delivered, contact Terri Thompson at the Meredith Parks and Recreation Department at 279‐8197 or tthompson@meredithnh.org. Preregistration for drive‐thru curbside pick‐up and housebound delivery is required by no later than Friday, Nov. 19.
Drive‐thru curbside pickup will take place at the Meredith Community Center from 11 a.m.‐1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25. Meal delivery will be made between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m.
This special meal is a long‐time tradition thanks to the generosity of Mae Hart, the Hart family matriarch, who promoted community spirit and believed no one should eat alone on Thanksgiving Day.
The very generous Hart family has continued her tradition since 1988. The Club would also like to thank a generous anonymous donor who contributes funding each year to help provide delivered meals. Thank you also to the many volunteers who have made this wonderful gathering possible over the years.
