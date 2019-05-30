GILFORD — The annual Officer Kainen M. Flynn Memorial Fishing Derby will take place this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Gunstock Mountain Resort.
The derby, sponsored by the Gilford Police Department is named in memory of Kainen Flynn, an officer with the Gilford Police Department and an avid sportsman who loved the outdoors, who died on June 4, 2003, after falling from his boat while fishing on Lake Winnisquam.
During his time on the Gilford force, Flynn was very involved with Gilford’s youth and often volunteered his time with a variety of youth-related programs.
Now in its 16th year, the derby is free of charge to participants. Proceeds from a silent auction and the sale of food and beverages will benefit the Gilford Police Relief Association, and the Gilford D.A.R.E. program.
The schedule for the derby is: 8-8:45 a.m., participant check-in; 8:45-9 a.m., muster at main tent for fishing derby rules; 9:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., fishing derby; 12:15-12:45 p.m., fish judging; 12:45-1:30 p.m., awards and closing ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.