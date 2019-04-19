GILFORD — On April 11 at the Gilford Public Library, the winners of the Annalee Thorndike Art Competition Scholarships were named following a presentation by Karen and Chuck Thorndike. The competition involved students from five area high schools planning to major in art or an art-related field.
Annalee Thorndike, the benefactor of the scholarship, also made a brief presentation. It focused on her life and the business she created, with an exhibit of original dolls as well as later dolls made in Meredith. Then the three judges for the evening, Roger Gagne, Pamela Hayes and Acacia Rogers, spoke about their backgrounds in the field and referenced the art pieces on the mantle that each had brought for the evening. Rogers then named the winners. First place went to Isabella Norman of Prospect Mountain High School in Alton. There was a tie for second place between M. Aidan Carney of Inter-Lakes High School in Meredith and Prospect Mountain student Anna Francis. First and second place winners each won scholarships toward tuition in the fall. Other students in the competition were Rebecca Bladecki from Laconia High School, Kyleigh Peters from Belmont High School, James Richardson from Gilford High School and Madisyn Wilson from Inter-Lakes High School. Each received gift certificates for art supplies.
This is the 17th year scholarships have been awarded with funds provided by the Annalee Thorndike Scholarship Fund. The competition is handled through the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation which holds Thorndike's endowed funds.
