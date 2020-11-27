FRANKLIN — The Franklin Animal Shelter has announced they have received a generous donation of 1,000 pounds of dog and cat food from the Blue Buffalo company. Located in Wilton, CT, Blue Buffalo is known for making nutritious, high quality pet food. “Each year, Petco and Blue Buffalo join forces to raise money in Petco stores across the country to support pet cancer and pet health related issues” said Danielle Donegan, manager of strategic partnerships at BLUE.
With October being Petco’s Pet Health Month, BLUE randomly selected a handful of Petco stores across the country to receive a food donation, and the local winner of this “Golden Ticket” was the Petco team in Gilford. Marc Anastasi, the District Manager for Petco, and his team selected the Franklin Animal Shelter as an animal rescue organization in the area to benefit from this donation.
On a cold and blustery day at the end of October, the team arrived at the shelter in Franklin with a palette of dog and cat food. “We were beyond thrilled to get this donation,” said Charlotte Rice, director of the shelter. “This will make such a difference for us as we go into the holidays. The pandemic really cut into our fundraising this year, so every bit counts!”
Anyone wishing to contribute to the shelter’s Annual Appeal can do so on their website: www.franklinanimalshelter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.