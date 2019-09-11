PLYMOUTH — Kate Varney of Alton was selected as the 2019 recipient of the Kathy Anderson Scholarship.
The annual scholarship is named for the late Kathy Anderson, wife of retired New Hampshire Electric Co-operative President/CEO Fred Anderson. It was created to help a deserving New Hampshire woman seek to improve her life through education.
Varney, a member of the cooperative, is a mother four who will receive the $2,500 scholarship to help continue her studies at the University of New Hampshire, where she is pursuing her degree in Civil Engineering. After receiving her degree, Varney plans to follow in the footsteps of her father, a civil engineer, and continue the family business, Varney Engineering.
“Kate is a very grateful and motivated woman with a strong passion for her family and her community," said Fred Anderson. "This was very clear upon meeting her in person.”
The Kathy Anderson Scholarship was established in 2011 and awards a $2,500 scholarship annually to a non-traditional female learner over the age of 25 who is a member of NHEC. For more information about the scholarship, visit the Community tab at www.nhec.com.
The Kathy Anderson Scholarship is funded by individual contributions made in Kathy’s name to the NHEC Foundation, a 501(c)3 charitable fund that has contributed over $3.5 million to charitable organizations within NHEC service territory since 2006.
NHEC is a member-led electric distribution cooperative serving 85,000 homes and businesses in 115 New Hampshire communities.
