MEREDITH — Alex Ray, founder of the Common Man restaurants, told Inter-Lakes youths, “I don’t care if I never make another dollar in profit. It’s not as important as integrity.”
That is among several pieces of advice he gave to members of Inter-Lakes Future Business Leaders of America. More than once, he emphasized how important it is to his personal paradigm.
Ray said he got started in business for himself after a corporate manager told him that, if he didn’t conform to corporate policy, he would be there in a year. Ray said he knew then that he needed to go out on his own.
He started with one restaurant in Ashland that he maintained for 16 years before opening a second.
After the talk, he stopped to give advice to a student who works in one of the restaurants. She is planning to attend culinary school in the fall and was excited to be at event.
“These events have impact and become some of the best learning experiences of the year,” said business teacher Billie Jo Sweeney. “We can read about the characteristics of entrepreneurs; I can talk to them about how important good management is to the success of business; but when someone who has experienced it tells their story … that’s when students relate to the information. When what they read about in a textbook is corresponding with or reemphasized in a personal narrative, and when they are connected to that entrepreneur or business, like these students are by virtue of eating at the business and working for the business. When we can say, hey, this is a real person that succeeded in business that you can talk to … that’s a home run, that’s the best.”
She added, “I am so grateful for Mr. Ray and the community of people who understand this and will donate their time just to create those connections. I’m thankful for the Greater Meredith Partnership and the work they do that get the business community into the school.”
