SANDWICH — "Merchant of Venice Beach" by John Minigan deals with the unique struggles of three women as they try to take their place in adult society and separate themselves from their upbringing. This play deals with love, sexuality, climate change, and more — opening conversations about important political topics through this modern adaptation of Shakespeare's Merchant of Venice.
The world premiere of Merchant of Venice Beach will run in Quimby Park on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 15-17 at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 24 at 5:30 p.m.; and on Friday and Saturday, July 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Sandwich Town Hall Theater, 8 Maple Street.
Tickets will be available starting July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.