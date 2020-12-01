SANDWICH — Advice To The Players, Sandwich’s own Shakespeare company, will close their 2020 season with their annual production of Twelfth Night, December 12, 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. The links to the performances will be available on ATTP’s website, advicetotheplayers.org. Instead of charging admission for online performances, ATTP is encouraging donations through their Bard's Birthday Campaign, which can also be accessed on their website. Donations through this campaign will benefit the talented artists working to make the show a virtual success.
This will be ATTP’s first fully online production, which has inspired some wonderful innovations. Moving online for this show created new casting opportunities for the company and actors from all over the country. The production will be directed by Raphael Massie, Artistic Associate at Oregon Shakespeare Festival.
This year’s cast of Twelfth Night is taking the show’s gender bent madness to a new level and introducing an all female cast. The six-person show features actors playing multiple roles and exploring new ways to define these characters. This show will not be one to miss — Gaia Miranda Posner returns this year in a new track as with several new faces working with ATTP for the first time including MaConnia Chesser, Savannah Irish, Betzabeth Castro, and Katie Mixon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.