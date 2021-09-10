GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring some fall hikes for any adults looking for a fun, socially distanced safe activity on Tuesdays this fall.
The first two scheduled hikes will be held on Sept. 14 at the Winnisquam Scenic Trail in Belmont and Sept. 21 at Weeks Woods in Gilford. Participants will gather each morning at 9:15 a.m. in the Gilford Town Hall Lobby before departing for the hike. Participants are encouraged to bring a mask to wear during check in and for any times when stopped on the trail where we cannot practice social distancing. All interested participants must RSVP at least one day in advance to each trip.
For more information or to RSVP, please call the Parks and Recreation Office at 527-4722.
