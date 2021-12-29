WOLFEBORO — Singers Matt Heaton and Jumpin’ Jamie will collaborate to present a special Wolfeboro Friends of Music concert on Saturday, Jan. 22, at 1:30 p.m. The Great Hall of the Wolfeboro Town Hall is the site of this high-energy “Kindie Rock” event sure to raise everyone’s spirits on a cold winter afternoon.
Heaton believes that music for kids can be fun for both children and their parents. His songs are a mix of rockabilly, surf, American roots, and Irish traditional music, mixed with a serious sense of fun. Heaton has performed for over 20 years as a touring Irish guitarist. He has played with surf rock bands in Chicago and Boston, and holds a master’s degree in classical guitar from Northwestern University. Heaton performs on a big orange electric guitar and tenor banjo.
Jumpin’ Jamie performs “Kindie Rock” for crowds of all sizes. He has performed for celebrities and their families, corporations, and, this past summer, Sesame Street. Jamie was taught basic guitar by his father, and eventually played in a local rock band.
The Wolfeboro Friends of Music asks that attendees over age 11 are vaccinated against COVID. Masks should be worn properly at all times, social distancing is required, and each attendee must complete and a contact tracing sheet.
Adult tickets are available at Avery Insurance, Black's Paper & Gift Store, online at wfriendsofmusic.org or at the door. High school students with identification will be admitted free of charge and younger children accompanied by an adult ticket purchaser will be admitted free of charge. For more information, visit wfriendsofmusic.org or call 603-569-2151.
