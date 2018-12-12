MEREDITH — The Meredith Public Library will host the Hampstead Stage Company, a national, professional touring theatre company based in Center Barnstead, for their adaptation of 'A Christmas Carol.'
The show will be performed at the Meredith Community Center on Saturday, Dec. 15, at 11 a.m. 'A Christmas Carol' is best suited for audiences ages five and up. No sign-up is required, and there is no charge.
This performance is sponsored by the Friends of the Meredith Public Library, and will be at the Meredith Community Center, 1 Circle Drive.
For more information about the Hampstead Stage Company, visit www.hampsteadstage.org. For information on this performance, visit www.meredithlibrary.org, or call 603-279-4303.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.