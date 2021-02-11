HOLDERNESS — Ever wonder what goes into creating a trail guidebook? Join Squam Lakes Assoc. on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. for the second installment in the Winter Outdoor Recreation Speaker Series: A Behind the Scenes Look at the Waterville Valley Guidebook. You will hear about the nitty gritty of creating a guide book like this and learn how multiple contributors worked to weave natural and human history into their trail descriptions.
More on the book: The Waterville Valley Guidebook, by Steven D. Smith with Daniel Newton and Preston Conklin, continues a tradition of guidebooks to the Waterville Valley region. This full-color guide provides detailed descriptions of 125 miles of trails on the Waterville Valley "redlining" list and includes extensive material on the area's hiking history, geology, forests, wildlife, and bird life. Also featured are two History Hikes written by local historian, Preston Conklin, and descriptions of dozens of Points of Interest around the valley.
Advance registration for this Zoom presentation is required. Register by visiting www.squamlakes.org. This is a free event brought to you by the Squam Lakes Association and the Waterville Valley Athletic & Improvement Association.
