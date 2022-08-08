TILTON — Lakes Region Art Association 82nd annual Exhibit and Reception is open to the public, will be held Sunday, Aug. 7 from 2 to 5 p.m. Light refreshments will be available. All art and photography are created by local artists and on display through Sunday, Aug. 28.
For more information about the gallery visit: www.LRAANH.org.
