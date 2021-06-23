LACONIA — The Belknap Mill is teaming up with Frank FM 98.3/99.1 to host an 80s Dance Party in Rotary Riverside Park as part of their 2021 Arts in the Park Summer Concert Series, on Friday, July 2 at 6:00 p.m.
The 1980s were a decade of bold style, colors and heaping mounds of permed hair. Patrons are encouraged to crimp their hair, dig out that neon attire and poofy skirts and get ready for a ‘totally radical’ evening of 80s top hits by Queen, Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, U2 and many others.
Gift certificates generously donated by Happy Cow Ice Cream and Burrito Me will be awarded for the best 80s costume. Frank FM’s Pat Kelly will be on hand to DJ the evening, filling the park with the best music to dance the night away.
For more information about upcoming performances or the Mill's safety guidelines, visit: www.belknapmill.org
