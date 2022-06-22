GILFORD — Come and celebrate at the 4th of July Weekend Craft Fair at Gunstock on July 2-3 — Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. There will be over 90 fabulous exhibitors plus live music with North River and food. Some of the exhibits will include alpaca products, resin art, vintage boat decor, handmade basketry, inlaid wooden furniture and mirrors, cedar wood furniture, jewelry, ceramics & pottery, fiber arts, quilts, gourmet food items, amazing positivity wall signs, beautiful handpainted wood/slate/glass, kettle corn, wildlife photography, handsome dog collars & leashes, handpoured soaps, CBD products & lots more. Friendly, leashed pets welcome. Rain or shine under canopies — free admission and free parking. For more information call Joyce at 603-387-1510 or visit: www.joycescraftshows.com.
4th of July weekend Craft Fair at Gunstock on July 2, 3
