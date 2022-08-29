LACONIA — The Rockin’ Daddios return for the 4th annual Belknap Mill Summer Sock Hop on Friday, Sept. 9, at 5 p.m. The classic car show and food truck dinner will kick off the hop followed by the Rockin' Daddios, who will take to the stage at 6 p.m. in Rotary Park. This is the final concert of the 2022 Arts in the Park Summer Concert Series.
Enjoy a classic car display along Beacon Street East and the municipal lot in front of the Belknap Mill. Sponsor 104.9 The Hawk and Dirk Nadon will be broadcasting live before the concert, there will be classic diner specials from the Winni Wagon Food Truck, and the Belknap Mill board of directors will be selling root beer floats for $5. The Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation will also be onsite.
The Rockin’ Daddios have been performing together for over 10 years. Bringing back some of the best loved songs of the '50s and '60s, they offer doo wop-style singing with accent on harmonies and fun lyrics. To register a classic car and get more information, visit belknapmill.org.
