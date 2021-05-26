MEREDITH — The Scenic Mill Falls Marketplace in Meredith, will once again come alive with color, flavor, and music for the 29th annual Memorial Weekend Craft Festival on May 29, 30 & 31 (Memorial Day).
Over 100 Juried Craftsmen and Artisans from all over New England will display their American Made Works including fine jewelry, folk art, quilts, arial photography, fiber arts, wood burning, leather, ornaments, soy candles, floral design, turned wood, scarves, wearable art, pottery, personal care products, tie dye, dolls, furniture, decoupage, placemats, sheepskin accessories, wildlife photography, beaded jewelry, handbags, toys, photo art, wall hangings, pet treats & accessories, porcelain, flame colorant, painted stemware, up-cycled items, lanterns, herbal products, sterling silver jewelry, mixed media, sports apparel, classical music, plush, doll clothes, landscape photography and much more.
Come and sample a variety of specialty foods such as kettle corn, salsa, herbal dips, gourmet oils, vinegars, maple goods, specialty coffee, BBQ sauces, candied nuts, pickles, jams, jellies, baked goods and more.
The Fair is held rain or shine, free admission and friendly pets on a leash are welcome.
Mill Falls Marketplace is located directly on Route 3 in Meredith.
Directions: From Route 93 take Exit 23 or arrive by boat on Lake Winnipesaukee. GPS Location 312 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith.
Festival Hours: Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday (Memorial Day) 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Food Sales benefit Lakes Region Altrusa Club.
