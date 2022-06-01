LACONIA — Join Lakes Region Public Access Television on Friday and Saturday, June 3 and 4 at 10 p.m for the LRPA After Dark feature, 1937’s timeless melodrama A Star Is Born, starring Janet Gaynor and Frederic March.
A Star Is Born is the classic Hollywood film about the human toll of celebrity, fame and fortune. The film’s storyline is so enduring that it’s been made four times: our 1937 version; 1954’s adaptation, starring Judy Garland and James Mason; again in 1976, with Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson; and 2018’s critical and box office smash, starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.
You can’t find television like this it anywhere but LRPA TV, Atlantic Broadband Channel 25. Not a subscriber? Join the live stream at lrpa.org/watch-us-live/ to catch all the fun.
