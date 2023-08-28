GILFORD — In the recent Third Annual Tennis for All summer celebration and Bryan Brothers Clinic, Advantage Kids’ Social Good Team and the tennis legends who partnered with them raised $89,000 that will have a lasting impact on the lives of young athletes.
Both events were bolstered by the presence of the Bryan Brothers, who generously shared their time, expertise and passion for the sport with aspiring players. The Bryan Brothers Clinic provided a unique opportunity for athletes of all ages to learn directly from the tennis icons.
Over 50 attendees joined at Winchester Indoor Lawn & Tennis to gain insights into both the technical and mental aspects of the game, from both the brothers themselves at guest pros from Winchester Tennis, Cedardale, New Jersey, and Wheaton College. This immersive experience left a lasting impression on team participants.
A resounding success, Advantage Kids was able to raise $12,300 from the Bryan Brothers Teams Up with Advantage Kids Clinic & Fundraiser Smash.
The Tennis For All Courts to Cocktails Summer Celebration was a testament to the power of community and collaboration. The Advantage Kids family joined together to raise a total of $76,700. The night began with four Rally For Tennis Challenge Fundraiser winners engaging in a private clinic with the Bryan Brothers.
Afterwards, attendees were riveted by a doubles exhibition match featuring the Bryan Brothers versus 2023 winner of United States Tennis Association National Junior Scholar Athlete Award and incoming Dartmouth Freshman, Xander Barber, paired with Harshana Godamanna, Head Men's & Women's Tennis Coach at UMass Boston.
The win was taken by the Bryan Brothers.
Advantage Kids was honored to announce receiving the 2023 National Junior Tennis & Learning of the Year Award from USTA New England.
At the end of the evening, the Bryan Brothers themselves made a generous donation of $10,000 dollars after expressing their belief in Advantage Kids’ mission and in the team.
Dawn Dragon, executive director of Advantage Kids, said, "The support we received will enable us to expand our programs, reach more young athletes and make a lasting difference in their lives."
Advantage Kids has a mission to promote social inclusion and provide access to tennis for all, regardless of background or circumstance. The funds raised through the summer celebration will directly contribute to scholarships, equipment, coaching and community outreach initiatives that empower budding athletes to reach their full potential both on and off the court.
For more information about Advantage Kids and its initiatives, visit advantagekids.net.
