08 COM advantage kids fundraisers

Bryan Brothers with Advantage Kids Excellence players Oziera Ahmad and Polina Makarenko. (Courtesy photo)

GILFORD — In the recent Third Annual Tennis for All summer celebration and Bryan Brothers Clinic, Advantage Kids’ Social Good Team and the tennis legends who partnered with them raised $89,000 that will have a lasting impact on the lives of young athletes.

Both events were bolstered by the presence of the Bryan Brothers, who generously shared their time, expertise and passion for the sport with aspiring players. The Bryan Brothers Clinic provided a unique opportunity for athletes of all ages to learn directly from the tennis icons.

