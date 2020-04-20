HILLSBORO — Jake Matheson Racing is joining forces with Laconia Refrigeration.
“We are excited to team up with Laconia Refrigeration,” the 17-year-old driver said. “This is a great opportunity for our growing team to work with a thriving organization.”
Laconia Refrigeration serves commercial and residential clients in New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, New York and Maine. Their brands include Laconia Refrigeration, New England Mechanical, Lakes Region Mechanical, and Laconia Residential.
“We have been keeping an eye on Jake for couple of years, and have been very impressed with his accomplishments throughout his racing career,” said Laconia Refrigeration President Steve Olson.
JMR is registered to compete in the 2020 Granite State Pro Stock Series.
