LACONIA — Kelley L. Stonebraker, Mark E. Waldner Jr., and Connor J. O’Neill are alumni of the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law, formerly known as the University of New Hampshire School of Law, with each completing the school’s prestigious Daniel Webster Scholar Honors Program. All are admitted to practice law in the State of New Hampshire and are members of the New Hampshire Bar Association.
Stonebraker joined Wescott Law in March, focusing her practice primarily on labor and employment law, civil litigation, landlord and tenant law, commercial and residential real estate, and business formation and transactions.
Prior to joining Wescott Law, Stonebraker practiced civil litigation at a large New Hampshire law firm where she represented clients at various stages of litigation and all levels of New Hampshire’s court system. She has also represented clients in federal trial and appeals courts, at the New Hampshire Commission for Human Rights, and at the New Hampshire Department of Employment Security.
Waldner joined Wescott Law as an Associate Attorney in May. During law school he interned with Wescott Law, and with the Ventilator Project — a program which focused on helping with the critical ventilator shortage during the pandemic. A 2019 graduate of the University of Connecticut, Waldner earned his bachelor of arts in psychology. He always knew that he wanted to become a lawyer, and his background in psychology makes him uniquely suited to providing a holistic approach to client matters.
Waldner focuses his practice on civil litigation, criminal law, family law, municipal law, and landlord and tenant law.
O’Neill joined Wescott Law in June. While in law school, he worked as a legal intern for Northeast Justice Center, and completed a legal residency at Planet Fitness as part of their in-house Legal Counsel department.
O’Neill focuses his practice on commercial and residential real estate, land use and zoning, estate planning and probate, and business formation and transactions.
“We are excited to welcome these exceptional attorneys to the Wescott Law team, and to broaden the firm’s legacy of advocating for, and giving back to, clients and community in the Lakes Region and beyond,” said Attorney Allison Ambrose, a managing partner of the firm. “They each bring unique experiences and skills, and the diversity of their practice areas highlights our firm’s commitment to providing a comprehensive approach to client matters.”
Wescott Law’s main office is located in the historic Bowman Street schoolhouse building, at 28 Bowman St. in Laconia. The firm also serves clients through its satellite offices in Meredith and Plymouth by appointment.
