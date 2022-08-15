LACONIA — Kelley L. Stonebraker, Mark E. Waldner Jr., and Connor J. O’Neill are alumni of the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law, formerly known as the University of New Hampshire School of Law, with each completing the school’s prestigious Daniel Webster Scholar Honors Program. All are admitted to practice law in the State of New Hampshire and are members of the New Hampshire Bar Association.

Stonebraker joined Wescott Law in March, focusing her practice primarily on labor and employment law, civil litigation, landlord and tenant law, commercial and residential real estate, and business formation and transactions.

