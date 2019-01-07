LACONIA — The year 2017 marked 100 years since the first woman was permitted to practice law in New Hampshire. Today, Wescott Law boasts an equal number of male and female attorneys, and the firm’s two managing partners are female.
It has become increasingly common for women to manage full-service law firms, although north of Concord it is still relatively rare. Wescott Law is among the first. Since Jan. 1, the firm is managed by attorneys Allison Ambrose and Kathrine Lacey.
Lacey, recently elected a director and promoted to assistant managing partner, joins Ambrose who became director and managing partner of the firm in February 2016.
“I have been fortunate during my time with Wescott Law to be under the tutelage of exceptional and experienced attorneys such as Bob Hemeon (retired), Peter Millham (retired), Rod Dyer, Paul Fitzgerald, and Ed Hibbard,” Lacey said. “In addition, Allison’s management has broadened the firm’s exposure in the community and improved our workplace efficiency by implementing today’s advanced technology. I am incredibly honored to be part of such a progressive and well-established team.”
A 2014 graduate of the University of New Hampshire School of Law and a 2011 graduate of Bay Path College, Lacey joined Wescott Law as a legal intern in 2013. She quickly built a community foundation upon which she developed a successful law practice. She maintains a general practice, primarily focusing on family law, with a collaborative approach, as well as general litigation and criminal matters.
Originally from Massachusetts, Lacey has become an active member of the Lakes Region community — something that is integral to the culture at the firm. In addition to serving as president of the Belknap County Bar Association, Lacey serves as secretary on the Lakes Region Child Care Board of Directors and is co-leader of Girl Scouts Troop 12481. She also volunteers alongside her Wescott Law peers at the Laconia Salvation Army and participates in the Day of Caring for the Granite United Way.
Ambrose said, “We have a wonderful balance of senior attorneys who boast a wealth of professional experience and wisdom, and younger attorneys with fresh perspectives, ideas and an eagerness to grow. The same goes for our exceptional staff. I am beyond excited that Kathrine will be joining the management of the firm as we approach our centennial year. We are looking forward to a very bright future at Wescott Law.”
Wescott Law, established in 1927, is located in Laconia, with satellite offices in Meredith and Portsmouth.
