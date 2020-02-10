LACONIA — Wayfarer Coffee Roasters owners Karen Bassett, Ben Bullerwell, and Reuben Bassett recently worked with the Belknap Economic Development Council to plan for Wayfarer's continued growth in the Lakes Region.
“We feel fortunate to have the support of the programs Belknap EDC offers as a resource including its financing programs,” said Bassett. “They patiently answered all my questions throughout the entire process, demonstrating their understanding of the needs and challenges of running a small business such as ours. I appreciated that they were also willing to connect me to other resources they offer that could also support the growth of our business."
“It’s been such a pleasure to work with the Wayfarer team as they continue to grow and expand their operation. We look forward to continuing to work with them and other Laconia Main Street businesses,” said Justin Slattery, Belknap EDC executive director.
For more information about Wayfarer Coffee Roasters, visit WayfarerRoasters.com.
For more information about Belknap Economic Development Council, visit belknapedc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.