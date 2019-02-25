CONCORD — Dr. Alexandru Mihai Vaida has joined the Concord Hospital Medical Group, offering cardiothoracic surgery.
Dr. Vaida specializes in minimally invasive thoracic surgery and thoracic oncology.
A graduate of University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Targu-Mures, Romania, Dr. Vaida completed his residency in general surgery at the Medical College of Virginia Hospitals, Virginia Commonwealth University, in Richmond, Virginia, and completed his fellowship in cardiothoracic surgery at Ohio State University Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.
He is board-certified in general and thoracic surgery and has extensive research, teaching and leadership experience.
CHMG Cardiothoracic Surgery is located at 246 Pleasant St., Suite
103, Concord. For more information, see concordhospital.org or call 603-224-1725.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.