CONCORD — Sanel Auto Parts Company has joined NAPA Auto Parts and will operate under a new name, Sanel NAPA. The company will continue to be independently owned and operated by the Segal family, the fourth generation to lead the company.
Sanel NAPA will be purchasing eight additional NAPA stores, three in New Hampshire, four in Maine and one in Massachusetts. By joining NAPA, Sanel will be able to provide increased inventory in stores, enhanced access to more products and parts, and faster supply chain logistics to deliver more efficiently at competitive prices. Sanel NAPA will now be a single source for more than 525,000 parts, products and services from more than 1,600 manufacturers and multiple distribution centers.
