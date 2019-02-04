CONCORD — Tracy LeBlanc has joined Bank of New Hampshire as a mortgage loan officer serving the greater Concord area.
LeBlanc brings more than two years of lending experience to the job, including mortgage origination and sales management. She has spent many years in customer service and is well-versed in today’s lending programs.
“We are thrilled to have Tracy join our team,” said Evelyn Whelton, senior vice-president-retail lending sales manager for Bank of New Hampshire. "Her strong commitment to customer care and community make her the perfect fit. We look forward to having a second mortgage lender dedicated to the greater Concord market.”
LeBlanc is a graduate of New Hampshire Technical Institute with an associate’s degree in Human Resources and a 2018 graduate of the New Hampshire Housing Homeownership Fellowship. She is active in the community and volunteers as a chamber ambassador with the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce. She is an affiliate member of the Capital Region Board of Realtors where she works with peers in the industry to stay up to date on market trends to better serve home owners and buyers.
LeBlanc will work out of the bank’s Concord Heights office at 11 Triangle Park Drive, in addition to Denise Rogers, VP-senior mortgage loan officer, in the bank’s North Main Street office. To contact LeBlanc or to learn more about lending options with Bank of New Hampshire, call 603-230-4208 or e-mail leblanc@banknh.com.
Bank of New Hampshire, founded in 1831, provides deposit, lending and wealth management products and services to families and businesses throughout New Hampshire and Southern Maine. With 24 banking offices and assets exceeding $1.6 billion, Bank of New Hampshire is the oldest and one of the largest independent banks in the state. Bank of New Hampshire is a mutual organization, focused on the success of the bank’s customers, communities and employees, rather than stockholders. For more information, call 1-800-832-0912 or visit www.BankNH.com.
