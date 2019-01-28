Tax reform will bring many changes for taxpayers filing a federal income tax return this season, especially when it comes to deductions and credits. Liberty Tax looks at five popular tax deductions that will not be available to taxpayers during tax years 2018 through 2025.
Personal exemption. For tax year 2017, taxpayers could claim a $4,050 deduction for themselves, a spouse, and each qualifying dependent. The personal exemption has been removed under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
Personal casualty and theft loss. This deduction hasn’t gone away completely under tax reform, but taxpayers cannot claim it unless their loss was incurred in a federally declared disaster.
Moving expenses. Unless a taxpayer is active-duty military, he or she will not be able to claim the deduction for moving expenses.
Job search expenses. Taxpayers who looked for another job in the same line of work can no longer deduct expenses for things like resumes, travel or job placement ads.
Alimony. The new tax law repealed the deduction for alimony and separate maintenance payments. The repeal is effective only for divorce or separation instruments executed or modified after 2018.
To find a local Liberty Tax office, call 866-871-1040 or visit LibertyTax.com. Liberty Tax does take appointments; however, they are not necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.