Tanger Outlets in Tilton recently presented a check for more than $17,000 to LRGHealthcare to benefit patients receiving care in the Anderson Ganong Cancer Center. Pictured from left are Tanger Outlets General Manager Eric Proulx, LRGH Vice President of Clinical Support Services Marge Kerns, LRGH President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin W. Donova, Tanger Outlets Office Administrator Justine Ellis and Tanger Outlets Associate Assistant General Manager Chris LaBranche. (Courtesy photo)