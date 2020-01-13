TILTON — Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. raised a total of $17,518.33 in the Lakes Region during the 26th annual Pink Campaign and TangerFIT 5K Run and Walk. The donation will benefit patients receiving care at the Anderson Ganong Cancer Center at LRGHealthcare.
“For the last 26 years, Tanger Outlets has been making a difference in the lives of those affected by breast cancer on a local and national level,” said Eric Proulx, general manager of Tanger Outlets. “Our success story can only be written with the support of our local and national retailers, area businesses and our shoppers," he added.
The 2019 Pink Campaign was also celebrated at 40 other centers in the U.S. and Canada. Tanger Outlets Tilton held their 11th annual TangerFIT 5K Run and Walk in September, which contributed to this year’s total donation.
“It takes all of us working together to fight breast cancer, and the impact Tanger has had on our patients over the years is remarkable, we are honored to once again be named their local beneficiary,” said LRGHealthcare President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin W. Donovan.
