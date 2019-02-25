NORTHFIELD — Spaulding Youth Center has presented its most recent Spaulding Spirit Award to behavior specialist Alexsus Bougie, described by her colleagues as “an artistic worker-bee and the perfect organizer” and “a positive and natural leader” who is “constantly researching best practices for students with new challenges.”
The peer-nominated Spirit Award is presented at each quarterly staff meeting to an employee who exemplifies Spaulding Spirit.
Bougie joined Spaulding as a residential assistant in September 2013 and her position quickly developed into a mentor and counselor role in the organization’s Lambert residence before she took on the responsibility of shift leader in the Davis residence.
After four years in various residential roles, Bougie accepted the position of behavior specialist, creating intervention plans, identifying skills the children need to develop, and providing ongoing support for other staff members. She is an active member of Spaulding’s Events Committee, which brings together representatives from across campus departments to plan and execute campus events for students and staff members throughout the year.
“Alexsus is an invaluable member of our staff and organization,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Susan C. Ryan. “Her compassion for what she does is evident, and we are all inspired by the positive relationships she builds with the children. Her enthusiasm and wonderful smile are infectious. Every day, Alexus comes to campus with a positive attitude, collaborative energy and determination to make a difference. This peer recognition is truly well-deserved.”
Bougie holds a bachelor of science degree from the University of New Hampshire and a master of science degree in Psychology with an emphasis on Applied Behavior Analysis from Capella University.
In her spare time, she enjoys Zumba, snuggling with her cats, Max and Layla, spending time with her family, and visiting the beach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.