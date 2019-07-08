MANCHESTER — New Hampshire Magazine recently announced its 2019 Best of NH award-winners, and the list includes several Lakes Region businesses.
The celebration doubles as a benefit for the Best of NH Party’s new nonprofit partner, CASA New Hampshire, or court-appointed special advocates.
Local winners are: Common Man Crab Cakes; Jordan's Ice Creamery; Gilford Bank of NH Pavilion; Doggonit Training Pet Training of Gilford; Gunstock Mountain Resort; Patrick's Pub & Eatery in Gilford; Laconia Wayfarer Coffee Roaster; and T-BONES Great American Eatery.
Also winning was Burrito Me in Plymouth and Laconia; Plymouth's Thai Smile Thai Restaurant; Fratello's Italian Grille; 104 Diner in New Hampton; Kettlehead Brewing Co. in Tilton; Tilt'n Diner; Tilton House of Pizza; Wolfeboro's Yum Yum Shop; Aroma Joe's Coffee Shop; The Common Man; and Tamworth Distilling & Mercantile Distillery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.