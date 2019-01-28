CONCORD — Sara Lauze was promoted to vice president, digital banking officer for New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp. In this role, Lauze will be responsible for researching and developing emerging technology for digital services and channels. She will continue her oversight of digital banking customer support, as well as related systems and services at Meredith Village Savings Bank and Merrimack County Savings Bank.
“Sara’s expertise and extensive background in all areas of bank operations have helped our organization tremendously throughout the years,” said Angela Strozewski, senior vice president and operations officer of NHMB. “She demonstrates outstanding leadership ability and is exceptional at managing digital services. Sara will excel in this role.”
Lauze is a graduate of New Hampshire Technical Institute, the Northern New England School of Banking, and the New England School for Financial Studies. She also earned her Certified Associate in Project Management certification in 2012 from the Project Management Institute. Lauze currently serves on the Board for Granite State Independent Living, and resides in Concord with her family.
For more information about New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp, visit nhmutual.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.