Laconia, NH (03246)

Today

Cloudy with periods of snow during the afternoon. High around 20F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow likely. Low 17F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected.