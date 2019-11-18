PLYMOUTH — Jean Coffey, Ph.D., APRN, CPNP, director of the Plymouth State University nursing program, was recently inducted as a fellow by the American Academy of Nursing. Coffey was honored in a ceremony in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 26. The class represents 38 states and the District of Columbia, as well as 17 countries. Coffey is the only nurse leader from New Hampshire to be inducted as a 2019 fellow.
“We at Plymouth State University congratulate Dr. Coffey for this well-deserved recognition,” said Donald Birx, president, PSU. “Her leadership, depth of knowledge, and compassionate care for those around her inspire us all.”
With Coffey’s induction, there are now 11 Academy fellows from New Hampshire.
“I am incredibly honored and humbled to be named an Academy fellow,” said Coffey. “I am excited for the opportunity to advocate for nursing and interests such as maternal-child health at a national level, and to be able to share the information and experiences I gain with students, who are the future of nursing.”
Coffey joined the PSU nursing program in Jan. 2018, and became director in Sept. 2018. Prior to PSU, Coffey served in teaching and leadership capacities at the University of Vermont, Columbia University, University of Connecticut, Norwich University, and the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth College. She served as director of nursing research and education for Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health, and as a pediatric nurse practitioner at Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock, as well as in clinical roles at institutions in New Hampshire and Vermont.
Coffey holds a Ph.D. in nursing from the University of Connecticut, a certificate in advanced study pediatric primary care from Northeastern University, a master of science in nursing from the University of Vermont, a bachelor of science in nursing from Norwich University, and an associate of science in nursing from the University of Vermont.
To learn more about Plymouth State University, visit www.plymouth.edu.
