PLYMOUTH — Martha Clifford has been promoted to branch and business development manager of the Meredith Village Savings Bank Plymouth Main Street location. In this position, Clifford will oversee the Plymouth Main Street branch.
“Martha is a valued member of the team, and has demonstrated an exceptional ability and understanding of our approach to service,” said Marcus Weeks, senior vice president and senior retail banking officer. “She has had customer-facing experience at MVSB having been our branch services manager in Plymouth. That experience, combined with her insight on bank operations, empowers the people around her to be their best for those they serve.”
Clifford has 30 years of banking experience, formerly working for Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank and Pemigewasset National Bank. She joined MVSB in 2010 at the Plymouth Main Street office. She was promoted to branch services representative in 2010 and worked from the Plymouth Hannaford branch office before moving to Plymouth Main Street.
Clifford attended Plymouth State University, where she studied business administration. She is currently the treasurer of the Pemi Baker Community Health Organization, and a past treasurer for the Central New Hampshire Chamber of Commerce. She resides in Plymouth.
To learn more, call 800-922-6872 or visit mvsb.com.
