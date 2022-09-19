PORTSMOUTH — Downtown restaurant Toscana Italian Chophouse & Wine Bar has been cited for child labor violations, infractions which include employing a teenager younger than the federal minimum working age, per the U.S. Department of Labor.

Five 14- and 15-year-old employees were found to have worked “excessive hours” at Toscana. The business also employed a 13-year-old, one year younger than the federal minimum working age, according to the Department of Labor investigation.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.