PLYMOUTH — Comfort Keepers recently recognized Martha Swats, owner of Plymouth Comfort Keepers, for outstanding achievement with the Quest for Excellence Award for the second year. Swats also received the President’s Club award for 2019. The awards recognize Comfort Keepers franchisees who provide stellar services, are 100 percent in compliance, and achieved top revenue and growth for the 2019 calendar year.
Comfort Keepers offers in-home care services to seniors and others who need assistance, allowing them to live in their own homes, maintain independence, and enjoy enhanced quality of life. Swats has owned the Plymouth franchise for eight years.
“Comfort Keepers is very fortunate to have Martha in Plymouth providing quality services to seniors and other adults in need while helping them maintain joy, family and connection in their lives” said Carl McManus, chief executive officer, Comfort Keepers, North America. “Her hard work, tenacity, and commitment to her clients truly deserves to be recognized and applauded.”
Swats traces her success to her employees and company's mission to provide clients with the highest level of quality of life. Caregivers are dedicated to helping clients and families enjoy peace-of-mind, knowing their loved ones are in the hands of compassionate and trustworthy individuals with a genuine concern for others.
“I take pride in the type of service we provide to our clients, knowing that what we do helps them live better lives. It feels great to be recognized for doing work that I find meaningful,” said Swats.
