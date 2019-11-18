PLYMOUTH — Twenty-five percent of those who die every year in the U.S. are Veterans. To provide care and support that reflect the contributions made by these men and women, Pemi-Baker Community Health has become a national partner of We Honor Veterans.
As a We Honor Veterans Partner, PBCH will implement ongoing Veteran-centered education for staff and volunteers to help improve the care they provide to Veterans. The nation is seeing many Veterans who served in World War II and Korea pass away, as well as the number of deaths of Vietnam Veterans rising.
In cases where there are specific needs related to the Veteran’s military service or combat experience, PBCH will find tools to help support them.
“We thank Pemi-Baker Community Health for partnering in the We Honor Veterans program,” said National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization President and Chief Executive Officer Ed Banach.
The resources of We Honor Veterans focus on inquiry, listening, and acknowledgment, coupled with Veteran-centric education of health care staff. To learn more about We Honor Veterans, visit www.wehonorveterans.org.
“VA shares a common goal with our nation’s hospices, and that is to provide the best possible care specifically tailored for Veterans, meeting their goals of care in their preferred setting. As we focus on working together and unite our services and skills, We Honor Veterans will channel our combined strengths directly to Veterans - wherever they are receiving care,” added Banach.
Pemi-Baker Community Health is located at 101 Boulder Point Drive, Suite 3. For more information, call 603-536-2232, email info@pbhha.org, visit www.pbhha.org, and like the Facebook Page @PBCH4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.