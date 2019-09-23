GILFORD — Patrick’s Pub and Eatery will host Lake Winnipesaukee Association at their networking event 'Connect' on Thursday, Sept. 26, 6-8 p.m.
The Lake Winnipesaukee Association is a nonprofit dedicated to protecting the water quality and natural resources of Lake Winnipesaukee and its watershed. Through monitoring, education, stewardship, and science-guided approaches for lake management, LWA works to ensure Winnipesaukee’s scenery, wildlife habitat, water quality, and recreational potential continues to provide enjoyment for generations to come.
For eight years, LWA has led the effort to address the threats and contaminants that stress the lake’s natural ecosystem and degrade its water quality. Their strategy is focused on conducting watershed and water quality analyses that identify sources of pollutants that are contributing nutrient loading to the lake, informing and engaging the public and stakeholders on these threats and pollutants, and the development of action plans that include specific remediation steps, expected efficacy, estimated costs and timelines. The associations work serves Belknap and Carroll counties, as well as the hundreds of thousands of visitors that come to the lake each year.
Lake Winnipesaukee Association is offering free, residential property assessments through the end of October to help homeowners tackle stormwater runoff issues. Become a member through December and double the impact with the matching challenge grant of $10,000 LWA will receive after bringing on 200 new members.
On Sept. 26, head to the pub to learn more about how Lake Winnipesaukee Association works to keep the lake healthy. Enter to win a $200 gift certificate to Gunstock, a $150 sterling silver Lake Winnipesaukee necklace, a $25 gift certificate to Piche’s, a $40 gift certificate to Moulton’s Farm, or other raffle prizes.
Patrick’s 'Connect' features local businesses and organizations. The evening includes complimentary craft beer sampling from Woodstock Brewery and raffle drawings at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. A grand prize of an overnight stay, brewery tour and breakfast at the Woodstock Inn is given away at 8 p.m.
For more information on Patrick’s 'Connect,' or to register a business to be featured, call 603-293-0841, or visit www.patrickspub.com/connect.
To learn more about Lake Winnipesaukee Association, visit www.winnipesaukee.org.
