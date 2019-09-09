GILFORD — Patrick’s Pub and Eatery will host JMG Marketing at their networking event Connect' on Thursday, Sept. 12, from 6-8 p.m.
A champion of small business and entrepreneurship, Jodie Gallant formed JMG Marketing, giving her the opportunity to work with over 60 businesses in the Lakes Region since 2012. She has spent 20 years in business branding, marketing, and community leadership and has taken that experience to help local businesses grow. In addition to marketing strategy, branding, graphic design and promotion services, JMG is now offering a coached online marketing planning course, business coaching and CEO Live coming this fall.
Gallant is looking forward to hosting JMG’s first ever live event, CEO Live, on Friday, Oct. 25, at the Belknap Mill in Laconia. The professional development event is tailored to business owners, entrepreneurs and business leaders who are looking to take their business to the next level. CEO Live will include guest speakers, a live panel interview, a marketing question and answer session, business strategy activities, and music. It will be an opportunity to put business goals into action as well as gather, network, meet and collaborate with other like-minded business leaders. At 'Connect,' get to know the JMG team and learn more about CEO Live.
Patrick’s 'Connect' features local businesses and organizations. The evening includes complimentary craft beer sampling from Woodstock Brewery and raffle drawings at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. An additional grand prize of an overnight stay, brewery tour and breakfast at the Woodstock Inn will be given away at 8 p.m.
For more information on Patrick’s 'Connect,' or to register a business to be featured, call 603-293-0841 or visit www.patrickspub.com/connect. To learn more about JMG Marketing, visit www.jmg-marketing.com.
