Ice Blocking

People have harvested ice on this lake for decades. (Courtesy photo/Rockywold Deephaven Camps)

 

In the 1800s, ice harvesting was a booming industry in New England. Now, only a few local communities continue the tradition of extracting ice from lakes in the wintertime to store for use year-round.

For Rockywold Deephaven Camps in Holderness, the lake ice serves as an attraction for hundreds of people daily.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.