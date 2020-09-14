CONCORD — Jason Hicks was recently appointed executive vice president at New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp. In this role, Hicks will be part of the NHMB executive leadership team and continue his roles as chief financial officer and chief risk officer.
In his oversight of enterprise risk management, Hicks ensures that NHMB’s operating procedures for sister companies Meredith Village Savings Bank, Merrimack County Savings Bank, Savings Bank of Walpole and NHTrust provide for the long term security of those companies. He also champions the risk management strategy that directs operational and financial risk for the organization.
As CFO, Hicks is the senior executive responsible for managing the financial actions of NHMB, the Merrimack, MVSB, Savings Bank of Walpole and NHTrust. His primary duties include policy development and management for accounting, treasury and investment functions. He also heads the asset and liability management committee for each bank and is responsible for developing and implementing necessary strategies to ensure long term financial stability.
“Jason’s collaborative approach to problem solving makes him the ideal person to join our executive leadership team,” said Gregg Tewksbury, president and chief executive officer of NHMB. “Jason has exceptional knowledge and expertise in risk related to banking including credit, interest rate, liquidity and market value risks. His contribution ensures a balanced approach between efficiency and mitigation.”
Hicks joined MVSB in 2009 as vice president of finance and controller, following an extensive career in public accounting, commercial and community banking. He was promoted to corporate treasurer and investment officer for both MVSB and the Merrimack in 2013. In 2014 Hicks was promoted to senior vice president, corporate treasurer and investment officer for NHMB. He was appointed to CFO in 2016, and chief risk officer this year.
Active in the community, Hicks is an investment committee member for Lakes Region Community Developers, and has served previously as their board chair and treasurer. In addition, he is a finance committee member and board member for the Society for the Preservation of New Hampshire Forests. He has also served as vice president of the board for Lakes Region Habitat for Humanity. Hicks received his bachelor and master of science degrees in accounting from the University of North Texas, and is a Certified Public Accountant for the State of New Hampshire.
