TILTON — The New Hampshire Veterans Home recently promoted Arthoen Wolf, MS, APRN, to director of resident care services.
“Arthoen comes to the position with a great wealth of knowledge and understanding of our Veterans and their needs. She has proven that she will lead our resident services with compassion, integrity and advocacy,” said Margaret LaBrecque, NHVH commandant.
In her role, Wolf will direct and supervise nursing services; social work; recreation therapy; quality, policy and staff development; volunteer services; chaplains; admissions; medical records; physical therapy and dietitians. She bring over 25 years of clinical and operational experience in nursing, including as a NHVH nurse practitioner, with the State of New Hampshire Board of Nursing and Bureau of Elderly and Adult Services, Dartmouth Hitchcock, and as clinical adjunct faculty at Rivier and Drexel universities.
A resident of Concord, Wolf holds advanced practice registered nurse, registered nurse, and ANCC board certified psychiatric and mental health nurse practitioner certifications. She earned a bachelor of science in nursing from the University of Maryland at Baltimore and a master of science in psychiatric and mental health nursing from the University of Massachusetts in Lowell. While earning her MS degree, she was awarded the Graduate Dean’s Award and was inducted in the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing and the Delta Alpha Pi International Honor Society. Wolf has also served in the U.S. Naval Reserve.
