MANCHESTER — Three women in technology will be honored at the fifth annual TechWomen TechGirls annual luncheon on Wednesday, April 1, at the Bedford Village Inn. Nominations are now being accepted for TechStudent of the Year, TechTeacher of the Year and TechProfessional of the Year. Submit a nomination by visiting nhtechalliance.org/annual-luncheon-awards-nomination-form before Wednesday, Feb. 12.
“The TechWomen TechGirls initiative of the New Hampshire Tech Alliance started five years ago with the intention to highlight women and girls who make significant contributions to our state’s technology ecosystem,” said Shannon Herrmann, chair of the awards luncheon committee. “Consider all the women you know who are making strides each day in technology, either academically or in business. We ask you to nominate them for one of these esteemed awards for TechStudent, TechTeacher or TechProfessional of the Year.”
The TechWomen Awards Luncheon brings together technologists, entrepreneurs, investors and business leaders. In addition to honoring the winners, there will also be a keynote speaker.
For more information and tickets, visit members.nhtechalliance.org/events/details/techwomen-annual-luncheon-2020-258.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.