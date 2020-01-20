PLYMOUTH — The New Year has brought growth for Wescott Law, as the firm broadens its reach and now provides services north of the Lakes Region.
With the opening of a satellite office in Plymouth, the firm extends its ability to provide local counsel. Located in the Business Enterprise Center on Bridge Street, the office provides a location for attorneys to meet with clients in Grafton County.
With the expansion to the Plymouth market brings the addition of attorney Kristin Sheppe, of counsel. She will focus her practice on estate planning and probate administration. Sheppe, a graduate of Georgetown University and University of Virginia School of Law, has represented New Hampshire clients for over a decade. She is a member of the Order of the Coif, an honor society for U.S. law school graduates.
Both Sheppe and Attorney Sarah Rubury, of Rumney, are available to meet with clients by appointment in the Plymouth office.
Wescott Law also has offices in Laconia, Meredith and Portsmouth.
To meet with Sheppe, call 603-524-2166 or email info@wescottlawnh.com.
