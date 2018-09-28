MEREDITH — New “Welcome to Meredith Signs” were recently placed at the four main entrances into Meredith — on NH Route 104, U.S. Route 3 North and South and NH Route 25. The Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce oversaw and managed the project, which was done in commemoration of the town’s 250th anniversary this year. Meredith Village Savings Bank funded the project.
Designed and built by Annie Paquette of Paquette Signs, each sign features a latchkey, symbolic of the town’s role as the gateway to New Hampshire’s White Mountains. Installations occurred over a four-day period and involved personnel from Stephens Landscaping Professionals, Real Green Services, Ambrose Brothers, Moulton Farm, and Ready Equipment LLC. Stephens, Ambrose, Harris and Moulton volunteered time and services from their staff for the project.
“We’re thrilled to support the Meredith Area Chamber as they worked to install such impressive welcome signage for people coming from the north, south, east and west,” said Rick Wyman, President of MVSB.
“We’re very grateful to the generosity of Meredith Village Savings Bank, who’ve been instrumental in helping us design signs that are both welcoming and beautiful,” said Sue Cerutti, Executive Director of the Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce.
