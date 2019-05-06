CONCORD — New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp held its annual meeting of corporators on April 3. This year’s event was significant as NHMB leadership came together for the company’s first annual meeting since Savings Bank of Walpole joined the company. It was also the first annual meeting under Gregg Tewksbury, NHMB president and chief executive officer, who succeeded Sam Laverack after his retirement in June 2018. The event celebrated NHMB’s record-level assets of $2.29 billion on December 31, 2018, marking nearly $1 billion in growth from 2013, when assets were $1.3 billion at the company’s formation.
Jason Hicks, chief financial officer of NHMB, presented the 2018 audited financials to more than 100 attendees. “The financial condition of New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp and our affiliates remains strong,” said Hicks. “Our company is growing. We continue to prove the incredible viability of this unique model for maintaining our community focus through our local banks and wealth management firm. NHMB’s mission allows us to preserve the rich mutual heritage for each of our brands.”
With the organization’s growth, the purchase and renovation of a second operations center on Foundry Street is nearing completion. By May 2019, the location will be the headquarters for Concord-based employees in operations and finance.
Seven new corporators became members at the annual meeting, Elyssa Alfieri of Concord, Nathan Dutile of Meredith, Jessica Prieto of Henniker, Eli Sinyak of Gilford, Michael Kilfoyle of Plymouth, Carmen Lorentz of Belmont and Christiana Thornton of Pembroke.
In addition, 55 renewing corporators from throughout the state were nominated and approved for new terms, and six trustees were re-elected. Interested parties can visit nhmutual.com for a list of current trustees and corporators, as well as mvsb.com, themerrimack.com, millriverwealth.com and walpolebank.com for a list of each of organization’s directors.
Tewksbury updated the attendees on the successes of 2018 as well as future plans. He noted the promotions of organizational leaders including Philip Emma serving as chief operating officer and executive vice president for NHMB; Linda Lorden as president of Merrimack County Savings Bank; and Mark Bodin as president of Savings Bank of Walpole when Tewksbury was promoted. Rick Wyman, president of MVSB and executive vice president of NHMB and Paul Provost, president of MillRiver, also continue their relationships with NHMB.
For more information about New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp, visit nhmutual.com.
