MEREDITH — Meredith Village Savings Bank is proud to announce that Christina “Tina” Simpson has been promoted to assistant vice president, commercial loan officer. In this role, she will originate a full range of commercial loans (including Small Business Administration loans), manage the bank’s Business Express digital lending platform and engage in a variety of business development activities.

“Tina is a rising star at MVSB and we are proud to support the continued growth in her banking career,” said John Swedberg, senior vice president, commercial loan officer. “She has always been committed to providing high quality service and solutions to our business clients and the caring approach that Tina brings to her job every single day exemplifies what I believe community banking is all about.”

