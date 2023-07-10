MEREDITH — Meredith Village Savings Bank is proud to announce that Christina “Tina” Simpson has been promoted to assistant vice president, commercial loan officer. In this role, she will originate a full range of commercial loans (including Small Business Administration loans), manage the bank’s Business Express digital lending platform and engage in a variety of business development activities.
“Tina is a rising star at MVSB and we are proud to support the continued growth in her banking career,” said John Swedberg, senior vice president, commercial loan officer. “She has always been committed to providing high quality service and solutions to our business clients and the caring approach that Tina brings to her job every single day exemplifies what I believe community banking is all about.”
“Being a part of the team at MVSB has been an amazing experience and I am excited to come to work every day to support our local business community,” said Tina. “We’ve dedicated a great deal of time and effort to implementing digital initiatives for our customers and I look forward to exploring new opportunities to marry innovative technologies and local service to assist our clients.”
Tina has served as a volunteer softball coach in her community for more than 10 years. She also serves on the board of New Beginnings — Without Violence and Abuse and as a volunteer with Hands Across the Table and the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction. Each week, Tina also serves as a school banking volunteer at Inter-Lakes Elementary School. She resides in Meredith with her husband and their two daughters.
To learn more, visit any of the local branch offices located in New Hampshire in Alton, Ashland, Center Harbor, Gilford, Laconia, Melvin Village, Meredith, Moultonborough, Plymouth, Portsmouth, Rochester or Wolfeboro, call 800-922-6872 or visit mvsb.com.
