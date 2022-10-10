Momentum Manufacturing Group

Momentum Manufacturing Group — Engineered Extrusions, which manufactures custom aluminum profiles for various industries, is investing $11 million to expand production at its manufacturing facility at 43 Industrial Park Drive in Franklin. (Courtesy photo/Momentum Manufacturing Group)

FRANKLIN — Momentum Manufacturing Group - Engineered Extrusions (formerly Vitex Extrusion), a leading New England aluminum extrusion manufacturer, has revealed that phase two of its capacity expansion is underway. The project is expected to create 35 advanced manufacturing career opportunities.

The company, which manufactures custom aluminum profiles for various industries, is investing $11 million to expand production at its manufacturing facility at 43 Industrial Park Drive in Franklin.

