Momentum Manufacturing Group — Engineered Extrusions, which manufactures custom aluminum profiles for various industries, is investing $11 million to expand production at its manufacturing facility at 43 Industrial Park Drive in Franklin. (Courtesy photo/Momentum Manufacturing Group)
FRANKLIN — Momentum Manufacturing Group - Engineered Extrusions (formerly Vitex Extrusion), a leading New England aluminum extrusion manufacturer, has revealed that phase two of its capacity expansion is underway. The project is expected to create 35 advanced manufacturing career opportunities.
The company, which manufactures custom aluminum profiles for various industries, is investing $11 million to expand production at its manufacturing facility at 43 Industrial Park Drive in Franklin.
The investment includes a $6 million construction project to add 35,000-square-feet of manufacturing and logistical support space to the company’s existing 115,000-square-foot facility. Another $5 million will be devoted to new automated handling equipment to support expanded production volumes made possible by a new 2,920 ton, 8-inch extrusion press line that was added as part of phase one’s $14 million investment.
“We’re excited for the opportunity to expand our facility and bring more employment opportunities to the area,” said Andrew Curland, president of Momentum Manufacturing Group – Engineered Extrusions. “Demand for custom aluminum extrusions continues to grow, which creates a variety of rewarding careers for those interested in advanced manufacturing.”
The company employs more than 150 employees across its extrusion manufacturing facility and machining and fabrication operation. The production expansion project will create 35 additional career opportunities for people in Merrimack County, including engineering technicians, system operators, and logistics support. Interested applicants may apply by visiting mmgextrusions.com.
